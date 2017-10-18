KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Transport and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that Sindh government has decided to induct 600 buses in public transport system to provide better transport facilities to Karachiites.

He expressed these views during a meeting with different delegations in his office, he said that following the issue, Sindh government will get proposals from transporters and private companies and this process will be completed in a current month while the proposal will consider in further decisions.

Following the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah the transport department takes steps to resolve the public transport issue in Karachi, minister added.

Shah said that the transport department also working on short time project along with long time projects of transport. He said that time is required to launch modern buses projects in city and intercity bus project also required due to massive shortage of public transport vehicles in Karachi. The minister said that after the completion of Bus Rapid Transit System projects citizens will take advantage of low-priced fares and speedy transportation to move their destinations.

Nasir Hussain said that transport department taking measures to remove all hurdles in the project of Bus Rapid Transit System and it will be completed soon.