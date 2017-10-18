KARACHI - A 34-member delegation of religious scholars had a meeting with IGP AD Khowaja on Tuesday to discuss security measures being adopted for forthcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain. The delegation led by Qari Usman and Allama Abbas Kumaili respectively on the occasion expressed their satisfaction about security arrangements made by the police department during first 10 days of Muharram. They also assured the Sindh police chief of all support and cooperation to maintain peace through close coordination and mutual respect between the two sects.

IGP-Sindh directed the DIGs to ensure fool proof security during Chehelum in consonance with arrangements made for Ashura.

Advising the officers to also develop close coordination with Pakistan Rangers - Sindh and other relevant law enforcing agencies, AD Khowaja said a code of ethics must also be developed by all deputy commissioners.

Compilation of the code of ethics, he said must include input of both shia and sunni leaders so as to avert any misgivings or confusion.

Additional IG - Special Branch was directed to forward his recommendations about requirement of personnel for bomb disposal and also equipments needed for the purpose.