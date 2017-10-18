Kandhkot - Clothes, gifts and cash were distributed by Al-Khidmat Foundation among people of Hindu community here on Tuesday in view of upcoming festival of Diwali.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Kabir Qutiya Temple, which was presided over by Al Khidmat Foundation Vice President Ihsanullah Waqas, and attended by Minority Wing Provincial President Shankar Lal, District Ameer Jamaat-e- lslami Hafiz Saleemullah and Al-Khidmat Foundation District President Dr Amanullah Sohryani. The organisers distributed clothes, blankets, toys, sweets, cash and other valuables among orphans, widows and other needy members of the Hindu community.

Speaking on the occasion, Ihsanullah Waqas, Al-Khidmat vice president, and Shankar Lal, Minority Wing provincial president, said that Al-Khidmat Foundation had always helped the poor. Dr Amanullah Sohryani said on the occasion that it was our responsibility to provide financial support to members of Hindu community as well as people belonging to other minorities and also resolve their basic problems. “Poor people are also part of our society and Insha Allah, our Foundation will not leave them alone,” he vowed. Locals, social activists, leaders of various political parties, journalists and people of Hindu community attended the event.