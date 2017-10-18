KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that new investments are taking place due to restoration of peace through target operation carried out by the government.

He was addressing National Security Workshop here at the CM House on Tuesday. The delegation was led by Rear Admiral Zain Zulfikar SI (M) Chief Instructor National Defence University (NDU) and 16 instructors were also with them. Provincial Minister Dr Sikanadar Mendhro, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, IG Sindh AD Khawaja, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem and provincial secretaries attended the workshop.

The chief minister in his address said that the law and order in the city was worst. It badly affected development, business activities and top of it tarnished the image of the city. “Oh yes! the businessmen were annoyed by extortionist finally decided to shift their capital/industry to other countries,” he said and added the target killing had made almost every citizen insecure.

“But, I must appreciate the people of this city, who are brave, courageous and have the ability to face every kind of situation patiently faced the wrath of terrorists, target killers and extortionists and then extended unflinching support to the government and the law enforcement agencies to carry out targeted operation successful.”

He said that now the situation is more than normal. “Every day I am holding meetings with investors. They have made queues these days. The foreigners and multi-national companies and group of companies are working to invest in the city and in its rural areas like Thar,” he said. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that in the first phase the city was purged of criminals and then reconstruction of terrorism-stricken city has been started. “Almost everywhere development works are in progress, the face of the city has started changing along with improvement of its image,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that the terror financing was double-facet in this city. On the one hand, they used to collect extortion money from industrialists, traders and transporters and on the other they used to forcibly collect hides and fitrana from the people. “This was stopped through a vigorous targeted operation,” he said and added that this was a unique operation in which not a drop of single innocent person was shed and normal life continued along with targeted operation.

“I must appreciate our police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies who sacrificed their lives just for the sake of peace to this megalopolis city,” he said. Syed Murad Ali Shah replying to a question said that the so-called nationalists have been rejected by the people of the province. They believe in federation and have always voted for strengthening of the federation.

Talking about natural gas, the chief minister said that the province of Sindh produces 71 percent of 1,558 billion Cubic feet of gas produced all over the country. In Power generation Sindh’s share is 28 percent of the total power generation capacity of 22,797 MW in Pakistan. As far as oil production is concerned, Sindh produces 44 percent of 24.573 million barrels of total oil produced in the country. “Oh yes! I am proud to announce here that Sindh has 185 billion tons (BT) of coals reserves, out of which S175 BT are in Thar.

The chief minister said that road network has been developed in the rural aeas. The provincial government has done a considerable better work in health sector. In rural areas, NICVD satellite centers have been established, in Gamabat a institute of health science has been established where German doctors are operating and giving training to local doctors.

Thar has become huib of business activities.

Replying to a question about census, he deplored that the federal government did not incorporate the suggestions of the provincial government. Had they included our proposal in their census process it would have been more credible. “We have conveyed our reservation to them and have also formed a technical committee to point out the discrepancies in the results.”

The chief minister said that he has not developed the province but with his work he has set a direction. Now, things are moving properly, he said and hoped Sindh would become a prosperous, developed and peaceful city of the country very soon.