HYDERABAD - Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal has ruled out the possibility of electoral alliance with any political party and maintained that his party would take part in the general elections along with its name and manifesto.

He said this while talking to media persons here at Pakistan House on Tuesday. The President PSP Anees Qaimkhani, Ashfaq Mangi, Ifitkhar Randhawa, Nawab Rashid Ali Khan, Abdul Hafeez, Nadeem Qazi and Rizwan Gaddi were also present on the occasion.

He said that the PSP fully take part in the general elections and it is hoped that the party candidates would receive heavy mandate from the people. We have received rousing welcome from the people during the visits of Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Umerkot, Digree, Jhudo, Islam Kot, Jamsabad, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Hala and other cities and towns of Sindh, he said and added that such response of the people clearly indicated that they have full confidence on the party leadership and ready to elect the party candidates with thumping majority.

He said that if necessary, the PSP would consider forming coalition with the political party which would also receive mandate of the people in the general elections.

About the performance of PPP government in Sindh, Mustafa Kamal expressed his disappointments adding that no development work was carried out by the PPP government since last ten years in Sindh. The romance of MQM is not with the people but is with the booty, he said and claimed that Mayor and Chairmen even the members of the parliament are receiving directions from London instead from Dr Farooq Sattar.

He said that Urdu speaking people of the province have clearly announced their disassociation with the founder of MQM and now they are looking forward to PSP to address their genuine grievances.

He said that the fruits of NFC Award which are receiving by the provinces should be reached at the grass root level. Each district of the province should have receive resources for development projects, he said and said that PSP would empower the district in terms of powers and resources.