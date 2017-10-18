KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said on Tuesday that inspection of KMC vehicles was aimed at not only doing away with all irregularities in the issuance of petrol quota to these vehicles’ owners but to also prepare their complete database. “Henceforth, no out of order vehicle will be issued petrol quota and only such vehicles and generators will be provided with fuel which meet this criterion,” he stated emphatically.

He told officers, especially heads of departments, to mend their ways as there was shortage of funds. “No one will be allowed to spend government resources unnecessarily,” he stated categorically.

Meanwhile, the committee formed on the directives of Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday began the second phase of inspection of the KMC vehicles.

On the first day, 15 out of 17 services vehicles of the city warden department were inspected, whereas two vehicles were sent to the workshop for the repair work.

In the first phase, which had completed on September 22, vehicles used by KMC officers were inspected by the committee members at the Vehicle Department’s office.

The second phase would last till October 30 during which all services vehicles and generators used by different departments such as Municipal, Parks and Horticulture, Medical and Health Services, Works and Services, Land Anti-Encroachments, CS&R, Store and Procurement, Printing Press, City Warden and Veterinary Services would be inspected at the office of the Vehicle Department at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has also directed the committee to finish its work as soon as possible and ensure issuance of petrol and diesel quota to the owners of only those vehicles and generators which are used as per with the rules and regulations.