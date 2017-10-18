THATTA - Millions of people would show up at Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) public gathering in Hyderabad to pay their tributes to those killed in Oct 18 twin suicide attacks at Karsaz, Karachi.

These views were expressed by senior PPP leader and Senator Sassui Palijo, while addressing public gatherings at Jang Shahi and Kohistan Thatta on Tuesday. Sassui said that PPP’s gathering would make it clear to the political opponents that Sindh was a bastion of Jiyalas and lovers of Benazir Bhutto (BB), adding that the entire province stood by PPP with sincerity. PPP senator added that rich tributes would be paid to all those who had sacrificed their lives for their beloved leader, Benazir Bhutto, when she returned home on Oct 18.