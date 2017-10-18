KARACHI - An American company delegation called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and said that they have jointly developed a new technology named as ‘Coal to Chemical’ to produce different chemicals from the crap of the coal.

The delegation who met the chief minister include Fernando Alvarez Chairman Low Emissions Resources Corp (LERC), Munir Akram Chairman Gorntazy Group, Daren Person, CFO, LERC, Russ Gerson Director LERC, Zeyd Shaeikh, Gorntazy Group (Pakistan) Tanveer Zaidi, CEO, RETech, Syed Azam Ali, Director RETech. The chief minister was assisted by Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif, Khursheed Jamali and CEO SECMC Shamsuddin Shaikh. Briefing the chief minister, the companies’ experts said that their scientists have developed a new technology ‘Coal to Chemical’ under which emissions of coal-fired power plants are stored and out of them different chemical are produced.

They said that the technology used to produce coal-fired power in Thar is latest one and environmentally it is safe. However, the emissions of the coal-fired go waste in the atmosphere, therefore it could be used to produce Ammonia, Menthol and water. Commercially it would give a great benefit to the coal-fired power project.

The chief minister asked the delegation to visit Thar coal mines area and give the provincial government the proof their concept through an experiment or lab test. “If the experiment is ok the provincial government would work with them on a pilot project,” he said. The chief minister directed Secretary Energy Agha Wasif to coordinate with the visiting delegation and get proof of the concept so that necessary action could be taken.

DR ADIB RIZAVI CALL ON CM

Professor Dr Abid Rizvi called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and presented him his book, ‘Health is a Birth right’. The chief minister lauded the selfless services of Dr Adib Eizvi for the people of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh. “Your services are beyond the borders,” he said and added patients from other countries also prefer treatment in SIUT.