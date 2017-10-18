MIRPURKHAS - Additional Sessions Judge Mirpurkhas-II on Tuesday sentenced Naheed and her paramour Abdul Lateef to life imprisonment after the murder charge proved against them.

Nizamuddin, the husband of Naheed, had been killed by Abdul Lateef in connivance with Naheed on July 26, 2012 in the limits of Kot Ghulam Muhammad (KGM) police station.

The case was lodged with KGM police on the complaint of Imran Khan, deceased’s uncle. Both of them were taken into custody in the court and were then sent to Central Prison Hyderabad.