KARACHI - Flagship Roots Millennium University College (Clifton Campus) Karachi, in collaboration with the United States Education Foundation Pakistan-USEFP organised an educational exhibition and universities fair, says a press release.

About 19 different universities from the United States of America (USA) participated and promoted their education mission at the fair. The fair aimed at informing interested candidates about study opportunities abroad.

The Millennium University College holds pride in shaping lives of its Millennials and opening new gateways into the future and stays true to its global approach and commitment of meeting the needs of ambitious students for their cross-boundary academic growth.

This educational fair attracted more and more young people thinking about studying abroad. Representatives from 19 USA Universities were invited for an interactive session targeting parents and students. Rich offers were given to students regarding scholarships, exchange programs and summer schools by the participating USA Universities i.e University of Evansville, NYU Tandon School of Engineering Graduate Admissions, DePauw University, Hiram College, Albion College, Merrimack College, Point Park University, Siena College, University of Missouri – Kansas City, Northern Arizona University, Colorado State University, Minerva Schools at KGI, University of South Dakota, McNeese State University, Central Washington University, St. Cloud State University, Ohio Wesleyan University, Murray State University & Stony Brook University.

As for the thematic interests, most students asked about studies related to technical sciences (such as civil engineering, hydraulics, and electrics) and humanities (e.g. English language, history, philosophy, and so on).

This interactive session was followed by distribution of Mementos by Mrs. Fauzia Zubair, Principal The Millennium University College TMUC Clifton Karachi, to the foreign representatives of the USA Universities.

Those young individuals who are seeking quality education and opportunities for evolvement through internships and related career planning programs found the educational fair to be a lucrative opportunity to pursue their higher education goals.

PR