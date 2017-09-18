A brawl broke out at Karachi's famous Aisha Bawany College today as the institution did not open despite the orders of Sindh High Court (SHC) to reopen it.

Amid controversy of non-payment of rent, officials of the former, alongside students, engaged in a brawl with the spokesperson of the latter as the Sindh government's education department and Aisha Bawany College's trust exacerbated today.

The college remained sealed while a notice displayed outside said that educational activities had resumed after the SHC's stay order.

The trust officials maintained that the court's bailiff had ordered the sealing of the court and the college administration is wrongly been accused of sealing the college. Meanwhile, education department officials blame the trust for sealing the premises.

On Saturday, the SHC had suspended a civil judge’s order to seal the premises of Aisha Bawany College till September 23.

A day earlier, the civil judge had ordered the sealing of the college’s premises during hearing of case regarding ownership of the building. Complying with the court’s directives, the area police had sealed the college.

The provincial law officers, Ziauddin Junejo and Ale Maqbool Rizvi, informed the SHC bench that the government had filed an application with the Supreme Court in Islamabad against the order passed by the civil court regarding the rent matter.

Therefore, the court was pleaded to stay execution proceedings before the civil court, which is the executing court, till the decision on the government’s plea in the apex court.

After hearing initial arguments from the law officers, Justice Siddiqui issued notices to the trustees of Aisha Bawany College and other respondents for September 23. “Meanwhile, the executing court is directed not to proceed with Execution No 04/2010 till the next date of hearing,” the court further ordered.

Earlier that morning, teachers and students of the college had protested against sealing of the educational institution’s building by the police in compliance with the order passed by the subordinate court.

In protest, the teachers had conducted classes on the street outside the college’s building and number of the students attended the same.