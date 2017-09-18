KARACHI - Police on Sunday registered a murder case against a couple for allegedly involved in the killing of a teenage housemaid at Defence Housing Authority’s Phase-V, the case has been registered following the family protest on the second consecutive day.

The girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her employer’s house located on Khayaban-e-Badban, DHA Phase-V within the limits of Gizri police station on Saturday. Initially, the police had claimed that the girl ended her life by hanging herself to a ceiling fan.

Police officials said that the deceased had been working as a maid at a house for the last two years and committed suicide over unexplained reasons. Her body was later handed over to her family for burial process. Police officials said that the initial postmortem report suggests that the girl had no mark of torture on her body; however, the samples have been reserved for blood test and chemical examination.

On the other hand, the family and the relatives rejected the claims made by the employer and the police too. The family also staged a protest outside the Gizri police station while laying the body of a victim and claimed that the girl did not commit a suicide but she was murdered, however, the police remained insisted that she committed suicide.

A large number of family members and relatives continued to stage a protest against the incident. They demanded the registration of a murder case over her killing. “My daughter did not commit suicide but she was murdered,” narrated the victim’s father.

“The police should investigate the matter on our demands. It seems that the police was trying to helping the employer.”

As the family continued to stage a protest, demanding to register a murder case, the police on Sunday registered a murder case. The Gizri police registered an FIR No. 266/17 under Sections 302, 376/34 against employer, namely Hassan Rizvi and his wife, Nighat on behalf of victim’s mother, A* and initiated further investigations, however, no arrest was made till the filing of this news story.

Police officials said that though the police have registered a murder cases against the employers, however, the police was investigating the case from different angles and also looking for analyzing data of victim’s cell-phone and a statement would issues after completion of preliminary investigations.

OUR STAFF REPORTER