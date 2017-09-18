KARACHI - Despite a crackdown on the members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) who still supports Altaf Hussain, the party activists on Sunday celebrated the 64th birthday of party’s founder leader by holding small cake cutting ceremonies in Karachi neighbourhoods.

It is pertinent to mention here that a crackdown had been launched against the pro MQM founder leader activists of the MQM over anti-Pakistan remarks during a speech outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) on August 22, 2016.

Since then the MQM-Pakistan led by Dr Farooq Sattar had distanced itself from the party founder- who was once considered undetectable from the party- and the cake cutting ceremonies that were held from top party leadership in the past were not held from the last year.

The cake cutting ceremonies were held in Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Gulshan e Iqbal, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and North Karcahi. Wall graffiti extending birth day wishes to MQM founder also appeared on the city walls along the date of the chocking from the activists.

It is worth mentioning here that MQM headquarter known as Nine Zero situated near Liaquat Ali Khan Chowck previously known as Mukka Chowk became an area where security agencies particularly ban the political activities for MQM London.

Residents of the area while talking to The Nation revealed that massive deployment of security agencies was witnessed on the occasion in the locality but unknown operatives again made the wall calking at Mukka Chowck and vanished.

It has also been noted that operatives remains loyal to the party chief Altaf Hussain were also sacrificed animals and also offer prayers for the long life of party founder in different parts of the city. Sources privy to the matter underground celebrations has been continue in various parts of the city, party leaders based in London also talked to the small gatherings of party workers.

Meanwhile, social media trends were also made from the party activist extending birth day wishes from the party activists and vowing to remain loyal to the party founder at all costs. Videos of cake cutting gatherings held in various parts of the city were also uploaded on the social media sites.

OUR STAFF REPORTER