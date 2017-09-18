KARACHI: Piles of garbage, boiling gutters and dirty water are creating mosquitoes, chikungunya, and dengue fever in Karachi. “Citizens are falling victims to the viral diseases,” said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Vice President Nusrat Wahid while talking to political leaders at his office here on Sunday. She further said that Water Board, Solid Waste Management Department, Municipality Karachi, Chief Minister Sind Syed Murad Ali Shah and all other relevant departments had miserably failed to ensure cleanliness in the city.

She said: “The city looks like the ruins of Mohan-jo-Daro, as there is no body to take care of the city. This is causing mental illness and viral diseases are increasing day by day. During the day time, heavy traffic on the roads are plying which is causing crippling traffic jams.” She appealed to the Chief Justices of Supreme Court and Sind High Court to take suo motto notice of these issues of Karachi and question the issues from relevant authorities.