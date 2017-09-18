KARACHI - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja has issued directives that foolproof security be ensured in the province during Muharram.

A police statement here on Sunday said that the IGP chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) and reviewed in detail security arrangements for the month of Muharram.

The IGP further instructed that the directives issued by the Home Department should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Without permission or NOC, no mourning procession would be allowed to be taken out.

For the processions to be taken out with proper permission, the vehicles with special stickers would be allowed to join the processions.

It was directed that the monitoring in the metropolis from the Command and Control Centre be ensured through CCTV cameras.

The IGP called for ensuring foolproof security for the mourning processions and Majalis as well as other related activities. Traffic plan should also be chalked out for ensuring the unhindered flow of traffic.



