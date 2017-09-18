KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that a socio-political system based on the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the only way forward for the country.

He was addressing Ittehad-e-Umaat Ulema Convention at MA Jinnah road, being jointly organised by Jamiat Ittehad Ulema and JI Karachi.

A large number of prominent Ulema and religious scholars from across the city participated in the event.

Addressing the convention, the JI chief stressed the need of joint and massive struggle in collaboration with Ulema and religious scholars to bring Nizam-e-Mustafa in the country.

Talking about the political issues in the country, he said that majority of institutions have been manipulated by the corrupt ruling regimes. The institutions of accountability have collapsed, he said adding that chairman of the National Accountability Bureau should be appointed by the higher judiciary, instead of politicians.

He was of the view that the NA-120 constituency was witnessing a selection, instead of election, on the basis of money. He said that electoral process can be influenced with the help of money but hearts of people can only be won through solid character.

Speaking on the occasion about regional and international issues, he strictly criticized the international community as well as the Muslim block for their apathy towards the Muslims of Myanmar.

He expressed his sorrow over the behavior of Saudi rulers who donated hefty amounts of dollars for those affected by storm is the United States but completely ignored the oppressed Muslims in Myanmar and refugees in Bangladesh.

The convention also passed several resolutions, demanding the government to expel the envoy of Myanmar, halt the unannounced campaign against religious seminaries in Pakistan and to end a malicious campaign aimed at repealing the Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

JI Pakistan deputy chief Asadullah Bhutto, JI Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Qari Zameer Akhtar Mansoori, Molana Abdul Malik and others also addressed the convention.

OUR STAFF REPORTER