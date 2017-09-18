HYDERABAD : The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) conducted the pre-entry test for admission on Sunday at its main campus in Jamshoro district.

According to a statement, some 10,137 students appeared in the entry test against 2,031 seats for 18 degree programs being offered at the main campus and 6 degree programs at the Khairpur campus.

The applicants for admission to the MUET’s degree programs included 8937 male and 1380 female students.

Speaking during a visit at the test center, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili said the day these students succeeded in getting admission on merit in the university would be their one of the important days in their lives.

He said MUET’s academic and research standards have earned recognition as not only Karachi and Lahore based big engineering firms but also working in the foreign countries offer jobs to its graduates.

He informed that MUET had stepped in the domain of establishing startup companies of its graduating students adding that 5 such companies had been registered so far.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Taha Hussain said the university’s strict adherence to rules and discipline and high standard of learning and research had won recognition for the varsity.

Commissioner Hyderabad Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, DIG Hyderabad Khadim Hussain Rind, SSP Jamshoro Irfan Bahadur and other officials also visited the entry test center.