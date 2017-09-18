KARACHI - Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) on Sunday blamed paramilitary force Rangers for stopping people from participating in its public gathering scheduled at Al-Humza Ground Landhi.

MQM-H Information Secretary Khalid Hameed told the media men that paramilitary force Rangers wanted to sabotage the public gathering of his party as it was stopping the caravans at various points of city which took out to participate in MQM-H public gathering. Sharing the details, he said that it is matter of concern party supporters of Lines Area Karachi were stopped by the security agencies.

He termed the act anti-democratic, adding that the party got the permission to hold the public gathering and completed all the formalities as per laws.

MQM-H leader said that pickets has been set at Singer Chowrangi Landhi were Rangers personnel were stopping caravans. Furthermore, baton charge was also reported on the party supporters at 36-B Landhi area. “We were tolerating injustice since last fifteen years while today‘s oppression had placed a big question mark on ruling democratic government,” he added.

He said despite of this entire episode by the security agencies the people were reaching Al-Hamza Ground. He said that it is unfortunate the security agencies are targeting a party which represents the Mohajir community of the city, whereas the other political groups were given free hand to operate across the city.

Bilawal grieved over Iftikhar’s demise

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday expressed grief over the death of renowned actor Iftikhar Qaiser.

It is pertinent to mention here that Renowned TV artist and comedian Iftikhar Qaiser passed away after prolonged illness on Sunday in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In a message released from Bilawal House Karachi on Sunday, the PPP Chairman said that the entire nation was grieved over the treatment meted out to Iftikhar Qaiser from the authorities of Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

He said that they stand alongside the family and all those associated with Iftikhar Qaiser over the loss of such a nice person.

He said that his services for the entertainment industry would be remembered for a long time and would be a trail for many to follow in future also.