KARACHI - The state-of-the-art building of Hussaini Hematology and Oncology Trust and central blood bank was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Director Health Karachi Dr Muhammad Toufique performed the inauguration of the building located at Qalandaria Chowk, Block T in North Nazimabad.

He urged the Trust to share their data of patients, especially those who would undergo blood transfusions, stem cell therapy and Bone Marrow Transplant with the Sindh government so that the authorities could make better plans for establishing such facilities in future.

The head office of the Husaini Hematology and Oncology Trust consists of a state-of-the-art diagnostic lab and a blood bank having storage capacity of around 3,000 blood bags and blood transfusion center for thalassemic patients while its management is also planning to introduce Bone Marrow Transplant and Stem Cell Therapy at the same facility in near future.

Felicitating the Husaini Hematology and Oncology Trust for establishing a unique center for the storage and provision of safe blood and treatment of Thalassemia patients, Dr. Muhammad Toufiq vowed to support the trust in its treatment of blood disorders, provision of safe blood to patients and elimination of dreadful diseases like Thalassemia from the country.

He informed that the Sindh government was considering to merge Malaria and Dengue Prevention and Control Cells under one Project Director who would be utilising all the resources to eliminate the vector i.e. mosquitoes that are responsible for the deadly infectious diseases in the province.