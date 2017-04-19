Karachi - NAB Karachi on Tuesday arrested Sultan Qamar Siddiqui, ex-vice chairman, Fishermen Cooperative Society, from Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The arrest was made in pursuance of Reference No.12/2017 filed before an accountability court in Karachi.

The court had issued non-bailable warrants of the accused on 10-04-2017.

Siddiqui was allegedly involved in accumulating huge assets/property worth Rs47.6 million beyond his legal source of income during his stay in Fishermen Cooperative Society.

The accused, during his stint as vice chairman, transferred/deposited the embezzled money in his mother’s, wife’s as well as in his personal account.