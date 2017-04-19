KARACHI - Director General KDA Syed Nasir Abbas on Tuesday visited offices on different floor of civic center building while order was issued for the eviction of KMC’s Finance & Accounts office.

Director General Syed Nasir Abbas annoyed at Executive Engineer Civic Center Zahid Husain on worsen cleaning system of 10th floor while Capt. (R) Altaf Rajput was directed by Syed Nasir Abbas for monitoring of cleaning system. “We would not be tolerating any corrupt officer in department, if anyone found guilty in this regard action would be taken against them” Syed Nasir Abbas. On that occasion, Director General Syed Nasir Abbas also visited Lines Area redevelopment project office and check the attendance register. “The entire employee must assure their attendance regularly” he added that. Syed Nasir Abbas further said that, all the employees serve their services for the facilitation of citizens. On that occasion along with Director General KDA, Chief Security Officer Capt. (R) Altaf Rajput, Director Admin Engineering Mehboob Aalim, others were also present there.