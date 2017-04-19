Karachi - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) Coordination Committee member Professor Dr Hasan Zafar Arif was released here on Tuesday.

Scores of party workers, relatives and supporters rushed to the Karachi Central Jail to welcome the released MQM-L activist.

Sindh Rangers had arrested Professor Hasan Zafar, Amjadullah Khan and Kunwar Khalid Yunus, London-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement leaders, from Karachi Press Club, where they had gathered to address a press conference in October last year.

Kunwar Khalid Yunus had been released within couple of days while Professor Hasan Zafar and Amjad remained in the custody of Rangers until police booked them under maintenance of public order (MPO).

Both leaders had been released on the directives of the court after three months of detention in Central Jail Karachi.

As both the leaders stepped out of the jail premises, policemen present outside rearrested them and booked them in the FIR registered ahead of the August 22 inflammatory speech of MQM founder Altaf Hussain at Karachi Press Club.

Senior Advocate Sathi Ishaq, another MQM coordination committee member, had also been picked up by law enforcement agencies but released within couple of days. Amjadullah Khan, who was kept in the custody with Professor Hasan Zafar, have been released recently.

After his release, he disassociated himself with the party and announced that he would remain aloof from politics.

It’s worth mentioning here that other party leaders, including Momin Khan Momin remain in the custody of the Hyderabad police while Ashraf Noor, who had been picked up by security agencies from Gulistan-e-Jauhar is still missing. Sources privy to the matter revealed that that leaders of MQM-L had been released when they assured security agencies of distancing themselves with their party.

Scores of party workers and local leaders have also been picked up for their association with MQM-L.

MQM-L claims that 160 of its workers are missing ever since the Karachi operation began, while majority of the workers and leaders have disassociated themselves from the party and joined rival political parties to get safe passage.