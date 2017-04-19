KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday announced to hold a rally against what it called the Sindh government’s corruption and discrimination. This was stated by MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a press conference at party headquarters.

He said that MQM would go to the courts due to what he called injustices of the Sindh government with urban areas of the province. “If Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were a national leader, he had applied the same quota system across the country, but unfortunately he introduced it only in Sindh,” Siddiqui lamented.

He said that MQM would be satisfied, if quota system and injustices with urban Sindh provided better education facilities to the children of farmers and other poor people of rural areas.

“We had raised these issues in parliament, and even on roads to seek the attention of the PPP government,” he said, and added that people would decide the future course of action if denied justice by the courts.

Talking about Rangers, MQM-P leader said that the Sindh government had extended its stay in Sindh, but not before insulting the national institution.

He informed that the rally will be taken out on April 23 from Liaqutabd No 10 to Mazar-e-Quaid.

MQM deputy convener said that PPP had drawn a line between the rural and urban areas through a quota system while discrimination had been continuing for the last 40 years.

“Representatives of urban Sindh and civil society have no choice but to start protests against the biased ruling elite,” he said, and added that MQM had issued a white paper to expose the Sindh government’s inefficiency and had succeeded in its effort.

He said that after the rally, MQM would knock the door of the courts to get justice.