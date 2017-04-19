Karachi - Unless the Council of Common Interests (CCI) submits a policy on the implementation of Article 158, provision of gas to any Special Economic Zone (SEZ) other than Khairpur is illegal and unjustified.

This was the message from Sindh Board of Investment (SBOI) Chairperson Naheed Memon for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, which she delivered at a meeting with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) chairman here on Tuesday.

Provision of electricity and gas connections to the notified Special Economic Zones (SEZ) came under discussion at the meeting. Delivering the message of Sindh chief minister on the occasion, SBI chairperson said that conduct of the federal government, when it came to the provision of gas, was in violation of article 158. She hit out at the federal government, saying it was appalling that the Ministry of Petroleum was considering rolling back the 18th Amendment so that it could give priority to Punjab and the federal capital in the provision of gas.

“As a matter of fact, allocation of gas to the provinces is very clearly enshrined in the Constitution of 1973 and it has not been made part of the constitution through 18th Amendment,” she added. She said that the allocation of gas to any SEZ outside of Sindh would not be accepted.

“The ministry should not entertain any gas connection request until the gas is provided to the country's first SEZ, established in Khairpur,” she said, and lamented that the first three SEZs of the country were located in Sindh, but all of them were awaiting gas connections.

“Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's message is very clear,” Naheed said, and added, “Unless the CCI submits a policy on the implementation of Article 158, any provision of gas by the federal government to any other SEZ is illegal and unfair.” “In relation to SEZs, the federal government is also violating article 154, which makes it mandatory on it to provide gas and electricity to SEZ. The three SEZ's in Sindh were notified in 2014 and await provision of gas till this date," she concluded.