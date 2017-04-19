SHIKARPUR - In a very dramatic move on Tuesday, the residents of village Mehran Khan near Khanpur town of Shikarpur district sent back members the polio team without letting them administer polio drops to over 300 children of the village.

According to reports, large number of villagers, led by Ahsan Bijarani, refused to let their little ones administered polio drops until and unless their village’s primary school, which has been lying closed since 2010, was reopened.

Staff of the school, built in 2010, is drawing salaries despite the fact that classes never started there. Responding to the call of polio staff, Dr Faiz Muhammad Magsi rushed to the village for negotiations, but villagers refused to cooperate. Talking to media persons, Ahsan Bijarani and others said that they had complained to the authorities in writing for opening the primary school so that they could ensure a bright future for their children, but all in vain.

They added this was the reason they had sent the polio teams back.

They demanded the higher authorities to open the school; otherwise they would not allow the polio teams in.

Talking to media persons, Taluka Officer [TO] Education Khanpur Rabnawaz Bhayo said that due to tribal disputes no teacher was ready to teach at the school.

“A report has already been sent to Assistant Commissioner Khanpur for further action,” he informed.

Talking to this correspondent, Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Syed Hassan Raza confirmed the refusal by villagers, and said that he was trying to convince them that academic activities would begin at the school.

However, no development had taken place till the filing of this story.

It should be mentioned here that in recent years two polio cases were detected in tehsil Khanpur Union Council Shabirabad.