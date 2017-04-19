KARACHI - K-Electric has stated that all efforts are being put to ensure regular supply of power to examination centers where currently matriculation examinations are in progress. Power supply to some of the examination centers which had been disconnected due to non-payment of bills has also been restored temporarily in the interest of the students. According to KE spokesperson, “The step has been taken for the betterment of students. We urge the Director Schools & Education to clear their dues of Rs202 million for which notices have already been sent”.

K-Electric commits to provide maximum relief whereas teams will remain on a standby in case any local fault occurs at any of the exam centers.

It is pertinent to mention here that 61% of Karachi is exempted from loadshedding, whereas the maximum duration of loadshedding is 7.5 in areas with a high theft-ratio.

Power Utility also requests consumers or authorities to dial 118 or 021-99000 in case of local faults or power suspension.