KANDHKOT - An awareness rally about education was taken out under the banner of PTA Primary Teachers Association here on Tuesday.

Hundreds of teachers and students of different schools took out the rally from Main Primary School to the roundabout. More than 400 students participated in the rally.

On the occasion students chanted motivating slogans. They said that the purpose of the rally was to educate the people on the issue and also make them realise the value of education. The leaders of PTA motivated the parents to get their children admitted to schools.

DEO Primary Abdul Shakoor Soomro, Pinyal sheikh, Saddar Din Marheto, Abdul Qadar Arbani and others also participated in the rally.

The teachers highlighted the importance of education, and said the the social evils could be eliminated with the weapon of education.

They say if you want to destroy a nation, snatch the weapon of education from them then it will automatically go to destruction. Education builds the foundation of a nation and enables it to be listed among the developed nations, the speakers said. It is education which enlightens the way to destination and makes dreams come true, they concluded.