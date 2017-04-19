KARACHI - A bank, located at main Rashid Minhas Road within the limits of Shahrah-e-Faisal police station, was robbed on Tuesday.

A gang of at least six men entered the bank and stole cash from the counter.

Police said that the bandits, wearing Shalwar Kameez and posing themselves as customers, made their way into the bank and held the staffers, customers and security guards hostage at gunpoint.

“They completed their operation within two minutes,” said Shahrah-e-Faisal SHO Israr Afridi, and added, “They did not even bother to approach the lockers where more cash had been kept, and remained contented with only looting the cash from the counter.” Giving further details, the SHO said they later managed to escape with the looted amount.

He further disclosed that intruders had arrived on a pickup and succeeded in escaping before police could reach the scene. Police officials said that the robbers, however, did not take the CCTV cameras with them while fleeing, adding that police had obtained the footages and had started its hunt for them.

The SHO said that the bank officials had initially claimed that nearly Rs1 million were stolen. “However, the actual amount stolen will be determined only after the bank staff completes the counting,” he added. No case had been registered till the filing of this story.

Bank guard killed as his

pistol goes off accidently

Meanwhile, a private bank guard was killed on Tuesday when his own weapon went off accidently here in the limits of Nabi Bux police station.

Police said that Naveed Habib, 28, deployed at a local bank as a guard, was playing with his pistol when it accidently went off and the bullet pierced into his chest.

Rescuers shifted the victim to Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police handed over the victim’s body to his family after autopsy while no case had been registered till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, Mangopir police claimed to have arrested three persons, whom it accused of running an illegal hydrant in the locality. Police said that Zia-ul-Haq, Fayyaz and Jahanzeb had recently started the illegal water hydrant in Hajji Hamza Goth and had taken a water line illegally for the purpose. Police also seized the water tankers.

In another development, Karachi police said it had arrested over 43 outlaws in various raids and operations carried out in various parts of the metropolis.

Police said that those arrested were involved in various criminal activities, including, murders, robberies, extortions, drug business and others.

Police also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession.