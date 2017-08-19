KARACHI - Sindh Labour, Transport, Mass Transit and Information Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, handed over 18 ambulances to various hospitals of Social Security Institution at a simple ceremony held at KV Social Security Hospital SITE, Karachi, on Friday.

Commissioner Social Security Farooq Laghari, Director Medical Dr Mumtaz Shaikh, all Directors, MS, DMSs President Peoples Staff Union Malik Naveed, Ashraf Shah, Imdad Bappar, Imdad Baper, General Secretary Akhtar Zaman, Nazeer Qureshi, Malik Sher Taj Muhammad, Zahid Brohi, Azam Slehri and other were also present.

Commissioner SESSI Farooq Laghari, briefed the Minister Labour that the 18 Ambulances worth of Rs. 21.5 million would help provide treatment to the patient of far fling areas of the Sindh including Karachi, besides establishment of Cardio Vascular ward / unit in Valika Hospital, SITE and Burns Ward in Landhi SEESI Hospital respectively.

On the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah spoke about the Laborers friendly policies of the provincial government and said that the health and other institutions were established for the laborers and their families for better medical care, health, education and other basic needs.

The minister was of the view that the addition of 18 ambulances in the current stock of 52 ambulances would help provide speedy treatment to the needy and poor patients/Labourers, for which we would very soon launched a ‘Benazir Health Card’.

He said that many other initiatives have been taken to upgrade the infrastructure of all institution, providing latest and modern machinery and equipment in the institutions on priority to resolve the issues of labourers at every level.

Later, the minister visited the Peoples Staff Union and enquired the issues and Commissioner SESSI was directed to ensure provision of all medical and basic needs to the Laborers on priority.