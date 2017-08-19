KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter Friday launched “Aap ko kiyon nikala’ drive and issued posters, banners and pamphlets in this regard.

In this connection, PTI Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh distributed pamphlets at the Fuwara Chowk. He was accompanied by Dr Saeed Afridi, Meraj Shah, Javed Awan, Tahir Niazi, Bilal Ahmed, Tahir Ahmed, Nazeer Niazi, Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal, Razaq Niazi, Haq Nawaz Niazi, Mustafa Niazi, Asad shah, Dua Bhutto, Jameelan Baloch, Naseem, Nasreen and others.

Talking to media men, Haleem Adil Sheikh said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been asking from people why he was ousted. He said to answer this question this drive has been launched.

He said the whole family of Nawaz Sharif is thief. They looted the country and developed their own business. He said the PTI made this family accountable and told the whole world about their corruption.

He said the governor house is near here and Sindh governor should tell his disqualified leader why he was ousted. He said Nawaz Sharif should now be ready to go to Adiyala Jail and prepare another question that why he was jailed.

He said had Nawaz Sharif presented himself before the NAB today they would have told him why he was ousted. He said Nawaz Sharif is hoodwinking the nation and trying to become a political martyr. He said however, whole nation knows that how they looted the national assets.