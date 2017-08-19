KARACHI - Three drug peddlers including a lady were arrested and over four kilograms of Charas was recovered by police from different parts of the metropolis.

SP Orangi division, Abid Ali Balouch said on Friday that a lady namely Durrani alias Beybey was arrested and 2,100 gram Charas was recovered by Peerabad police.

Other accused identified as Bashir Ahmed was arrested on having 1,100 gram of Charas by Pakistan Bazaar police while accused Saeed Alam was arrested along with 1,000 gram Charas by Haidery Market police.

Alleged street criminal Mujeeb son of Zafar was arrested from the area nearby Railway crossing Site Area here and one TT pistol was recovered from him.

Meanwhile, two alleged robbers namely Nawaz Ali and Bilal were arrested from Mawach goth area and one TT pistol was recovered by Mouchko Police, SHO Mochko Baber Hameed said.