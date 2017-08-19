KARACHI - An anti-measles and polio drives commenced here on Friday.

Commissioner Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, performed the opening at the National Institute of Child Health (MICH).

During the drive to be continued till August 20, some 1.5 million children in the age group of nine months up to five years, would be vaccinated against measles and administered polio drops at the health centres and special camps. Ejaz Ahmed Khan said on the occasion that every possible step is being taken for the eradication of measles from Karachi. He said that coordinated measures have been taken for achieving the objective. The Commissioner said that in Karachi the drive would be run in 166 union councils of the metropolis. Some 2,200 teams would perform the task. There would be 520 supervisors.