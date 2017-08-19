JACOBABAD - A policeman was deprived of an official weapon (Kalashnikov) from Khairthar Canal Police picket, in the limit of Tajo Dero Police Station of Garhi Kheero teshil of district Jacobabad on Friday.

According to reports, a policeman named Himat Ali Brohi was at his duty at Kheerthar Canal police picket when a few unidentified armed men stolen his official Kalashnikov and fled away. Following on the information, SSP Jacobabad Sarfraz Nawaz ordered to arrest police constable, later, he was arrested while police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

However, police have still clueless to find clue of stolen Kalashnikov till this story was filed.