KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies Friday claimed to have apprehended more than six suspects including five political activists.

Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested five political workers during separate raids in parts of the city. The suspects, according to Rangers spokesperson, were made during targeted raids conducted at Mehmoodabad, Defence and Darakshan localities while the political workers arrested were identified as Mushtaq Ahmed alias Mullah, Farukh Ahmed alias Pawa, Sajid alias Tanki, Waqas and Afzal.

Weapons were also recovered from their possession. Rangers spokesperson claimed that the suspects arrested belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and were invlovoed in several cases of target killings, extortion, aerial firing and forced collection of hides of sacrificial animals.

Further investigation was underway while accused persons were shifted to unknown location.

In another raid, Rangers also claimed to have arrested an alleged street criminal, namely Ali Raza during a raid conducted in Zaman Town along with weapons.

Two members of the six-member gang allegedly involved in the house robberies, particularly in Orangi Town were arrested during a raid conducted in Surjani Town.

The suspects arrested were identified as Irfan and Karim who also confessed to have been involved in several cases of house robberies.