KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to declare Government College Hyderabad as University, for the purpose he assigned the task to education minister to submit his recommendations.

Presiding over a meeting here at the CM House on Friday, he said that Government College Hyderabad has successfully completed 100 years of educational services. Therefore, it deserves to be a university on its merit and on the basis of its historical importance and even on the basis of its educational track record.

The meeting was attended by Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar, former federal secretary Mazharul Haq Siddiqui, Qazi aasd Abid, former MPA Abdul Rehman Rajput, Professor Idress Khan, Principal secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary U&B Naveed Shaikh and Secretary Colleges Pervez Sihar and Principal of the college Faisal Nasiruddin Shaikh.

The participants from Hyderabad had come to invite the chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to be chief guest on the occasion of century celebrations being organized by Alumni association from October 9 to 14, 2017.

The chief minister accepting the invitation said “it an honour for me and I want to tell you that I have decided to announce the upgrade of the college to the level of University in my speech in your programme,” he said.

On this all the participants in utter surprise and jubilance clapped for few minutes.

The chief minister directed Minister Education Jam Mehtab Dahar to work out plan and recommendations for declaring the Government College as University.