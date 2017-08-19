KARACHI - International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) will help the Sindh government to establish a forensic science laboratory on international standards in the province. Till the proposed forensic laboratory is setup in Sindh, ICCBS will allow the government’s forensic technical staff to use their equipment in the ICCBS laboratories.

This was decided in a meeting held between Director ICCBS Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and the government officials including Sindh Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, AIG Sindh Police Javed Akber, Registrar Anti Terrorism Waheed Khosa and Director Health Dr Dabeer at the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) – ICCBS on Friday. Dr Shakil Ahmed and Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan of ICCBS were also present in the meeting.

The home secretary said that the provincial government has taken all initial steps to set up a comprehensive forensic lab in Sindh to improve the capacity of helping in the criminal justice system. He appreciated the ICCBS admin for offering Sindh government the world-class technical support in setting up of the long awaited forensic laboratory.

In the meeting, Prof Iqbal Choudhary said that a team of scientists at the largest research establishment of Pakistan (ICCBS) is ready to provide Sindh government a technical back up, support and guidance for the establishment of Sindh DNA and Chemical Forensic Science Laboratory in Sindh.

He said that ICCBS will also provide training to forensic human resources under the banner of the government laboratory. ICCBS will provide the government forensic scientists a space in the ICCBS laboratories to carry out their forensic work till the proposed forensic laboratory is setup in the province.