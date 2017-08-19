KHAIRPUR - Two-day ninth International Date Palm seminar and festival will be held from August 21 at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto open air theater and Sachal Auditorium, Khairpur.

This was disclosed by deputy commissioner Khairpur Muhammad Nawaz Sohu while briefing the news man on Friday.

The deputy commissioner informed that former Sindh chief minister Sayed Qaim Ali Shah will inaugurate the 9th international seminar and festival. The seminar will be held at Sachal Auditorium while festival will be held at Shaheed Benzair Bhutto open air theater Khairpur.

The DC said MNA Nafeesa Shah will be chief guest on the occasion. He said Sindh Minister for Trade and Industries Manzoor Hussain Wasan, MNA Nawab Khan Wasan will be chief guest and chairman district council Khairpur Shaharyar Khan Wasan will be honorary chief guest in the concluding ceremony.

He said that international business community and businessman and growers from many countries expressed interest to attend the seminar and festival. The growers and agriculture experts will read their papers for promotion of date palm trees which will be more support and beneficial for date palm growers of the country.

The musical concert will also be held on last day in which renowned singers Sanam Marvi, Tufail Sanjrani, Ahmed Mughul, Mah Noor and other artists will perform.

The DC told that above 60 festival stalls will installed from Banks, Livestock , PPHI, Social welfare, Agriculture, handy crafts, animal husbandry department, date palm research institute Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur.

The DC further said that all arrangements had been finalised in this regard.

3 criminals arrested

The counter terrorism department police arrested three criminals, recovered weapons in a raid near Razi Dero on Friday.

According to SSP CTD police Irfan Samoo, a team of CTD police raided near Razi Dero of district Khairpur and arrested three notorious criminals including Ahmed Bux Narejo, Muhammad Bux and Abdul Raheem narejo after encounter and recovered two KKs, 5 shot guns, 1 government Rife- G-3, 1 hand grenade and big quantity of cartridges and other weapons from their possession.

The SSP said that the criminals were wanted in many heinous crimes like murder, robbery, kidnapping, and terrorist activities to various districts police.