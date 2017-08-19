KARACHI - Karachi University Teachers’ Forum (KUTF) has expressed their concerns over the worse financial condition of KU.

Elected members of syndicate including Professor Dr Jamil Hasan Kazmi, Prof Dr Haris Shoiab, Dr Moiz Khan and Nadeem Ahmed Khan condemned the non-issuance of funds from Sindh government, federal government and HEC in this regard.

“We were hoping from the governor Sindh that he will play his role in improving the financial condition of KU but there is no positive development till yet said members and welcomed Prime Minister’s announcement to establish a medical college and hospital at KU and emphasised for its practical implementation rather limiting it to a political statement and demanded to have its foundation laying ceremony before the 2018 general elections,” they said.

Syndicate members demanded the Sindh and federal governments to play their role for the reduction in deficit.