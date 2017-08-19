KARACHI - Two policemen who lost their lives in separate incidents in Karachi were laid to rest amid tears and sobs on Friday.

The two policemen were shot dead in two separate incidents. One of them was killed in a targeted attack at Northern Bypass while another lost his life while he attempted to foil a robbing bid in Ferozabad area.

A Police Qaumi Razakar (PQR) officer, Jamshed Ahmed, 42, was killed and another, namely Gulzar, 30, was wounded when armed motorcyclists targeted them while they were on their way to home after their volunteer work at a police post on the Northern Bypass within the limits of jurisdiction of the STIE Superhighway Industrial police station on Thursday.

This was the third attack on the police in Karachi when the newly emerged militant group - Ansarul Shariah Pakistan (ASP) claimed the responsibility of the attack by throwing pamphlets at the spot after committing the crime.

Funeral prayers of the police volunteer Jamshed were offered at Police Headquarters, Saudabad which was attended by large number of police officials and personnel and his family members and relatives. Later he was laid to rest at a local graveyard. The police high ups have registered an FIR No. 127/17 over the killing of a police volunteer Jamshed at the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police. Police high ups suspended SHO SITE Superhighway Anar Khan following the negligence.

Police investigators believed that a same group is behind the incident as the same weapon had earlier been used in the killings of two cops at Dhoraji locality and another police volunteer in Sharae Faisal area in a current year.

Similarly, the funeral prayers of the policeman, namely Rehmatullah was offered at Police Headquarters, Garden. Corps Commander Karachi Shahid Baig Mirza, Inspector General of Police Allah Dino Khawaja, DG Rangers Muhammad Saeed, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Qadir Thebu and various senior officials attended a funeral prayers of the police martyred.

IGP Sindh AD Khowaja while speaking at an occasion said that the culprits who killed Rehmatullah would be behind the bars soon, adding that not only the police actions against the criminals would continue but it would be escalated. Rehmatullah was killed during an exchange of fire with the criminals who were looting the citizens at gunpoint at Ferozabad area on Thursday night.