JACOBABAD - At least two motorcyclists were killed while three others sustained wounds in a road accident took place at Quetta Road in the limits of Sadar Police Station, on Friday.

According to reports, two motorcyclists identified as Shankar Lal and Avi Nash and two motorcyclist riders named Meer Muhammad and Rahim Bakhsh Gadani, resident of Adilpur of district Ghotki, collided head-on with each other due to over speeding, resultantly, Shankar Lal and Avi Nash were killed on the spot while Meer Muhammad and Rahim Bakhsh Gadani sustained wounds and shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Jacobabad. Bodies were handed over to their heirs while injured were admitted to Civil Hospital there. Area police have taken both the motorcyclists into their custody and started their investigation into the matter.