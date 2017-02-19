KARACHI - Civil society activists performed Dhamal outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday to register protest against the suicide blast at the shrine of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz on Thursday which killed 76 people and injured hundreds of others. The demonstration was attended by a large number of human rights activists and political workers.

“In solidarity with the innocent victims of Sehwan blast,” the main banner of the demonstration read.

The protesters raised slogans against terrorism and demanded the government to take stern action against the culprits and their supporters.

“Stop attacking shrines,” “No to good and bad terrorism”, “Stop terrorism in Sindh,” “Attack on Dargah of Qaladar is attack on Sindh” the placards, carried by the demonstrators, read. In order to reinforce their message, the protestors performed traditional Dhammal.

“It is a complete failure of security. Sindh is the land of peace, but it is bleeding now. This is high time to take action against terrorists, irrespective of their religious, political and ethnic affiliations,” said Naghma Sheikh, a political activist.

Prominent among the participants included Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Vice President Asad Iqbal Butt, Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) Karamat Ali, Director of Aurat Foundation Mahnaz Rahman, Jaipal Chhaparia, Dr Aly Ercelawn, trade union leader Sheikh Majeed, Qurrat Mirza, Raheema Panhwar, Shireen Khokhar, Zulfiqar Shah, Paryal Mari and others.