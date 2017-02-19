Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced compensation for the victims of suicide blast at Sehwan Sharif shrine.

The chief minister said that although there was no price of life, but keeping in view the hardships and problems of families of victims of the blast some financial assistance was being extended to them. He said that Rs1.5 million would be given to the family of each of those killed in the incident; Rs1 million for a seriously injured person, who has lost his/her limb or limbs in the blast, Rs500,000 for those seriously injured and Rs100,000 for those sustaining minor injuries.

Murad said that under the policy, compensation was given only to the local residents of the province, “But this time, compensation would be paid to everyone; even if he or she is resident of any other province,” he clarified.

Talking about verification of those killed, critically injured or injured in the incident, the chief minister said that the Hyderabad commissioner would verify the claims and recommend the amount to be given in compensation. “We have already gathered a detailed record through hospitals; therefore there would be no problem in firming up the recommendations,” he said. He also announced that the PPP government would bear the expenditures of the injured persons apart from giving them compensation.

SSP Removed

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also ordered removal of SSP Sehwan Tariq Vilaya and posted Tanveer Udho in his place instead.

The administrative action has been taken in the light of the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.