Karachi - A delegation of female journalists and publishers met with secretary information at his office here on Saturday and discussed the issues pertaining to them. Acknowledging female journalists’ positive role, Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomro assured them that their problems would be solved on priority basis. He termed it his moral and ethical responsibility to solve the problems of female journalists and publishers. The delegation consisted of Women Publishers (APNS) Chairperson Fauzia Shaheen, Zahida Abbasi, Haseena Jatoi and Sidra Khattak. Members of the delegation complained that they were not invited to the government programmes. Secretary information replied that he would look into it and in future they would be invited. On this occasion, Press Information Director Zeenat Jehan was also present.