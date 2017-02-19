Kandhkot - Residents of Kandhkot and its surrounding areas on Saturday recorded their protest against suspension of gas supply and low pressure.

The protestors included residents of Malik Mohallah, Gharibabad Mohallah , Station Mohallah , Eid Gah and others.

They moved in the form of a rally from main Ghanta Ghar roundabout to Press Club where they raised slogans against Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Limited.

Protestors, Shah Nawaz, Ali Sher, Rab Nawaz, Abdus Sattar, Rasheed Ahmed and others told reporters that due to gas suspension and low pressure they were facing hardships, especially during morning when it is time to make breakfast. “Unannounced gas loadshedding has paralysed routine activities in the city,” they protested.

Residents further complained that they had been compelled to purchase food from markets, especially at the time of breakfast and owing to regular consumption of junk food, their children had started suffering from stomach diseases.

They demanded from the senior officials to take immediate action against the officials responsible for their woes.