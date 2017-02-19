KARACHI - Couple of days have passed, but still there is no breakthrough in the Sehwan Sharif shrine suicide bombing case.

Over 80 people were killed and hundreds others were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up during Dhamal at the shrine’s premises on Thursday. The case’s investigation has been transferred to the Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) senior anti-terror officers, including Omar Shahid Hamid, Raja Omar Khattab and Mazhar Mashwani, who are probing it from different angles.

Police investigators said that despite the fact that they were trying their utmost, they were unable to have any major breakthrough in the case so far.

“We are trying to get any possible lead from the terrorists already arrested; either imprisoned or in police custody,” said an officer privy to the matter. “We are also trying to trace the whereabouts of those declared absconders in the Shikarpur bombing for their possible involvement,” he added.

Over 60 people were killed and many others were wounded when a deadly suicide blast ripped through an imambargah in Shikarpur during Friday prayers on January 2015.

Police have also arrested few alleged abettors of the bombing.

The investigators believe that the banned militant outfits, responsible for such attacks, like Jaish-e-Islam, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaatul Ahrar and Islamic State are currently operating from Afghanistan.

The investigators have also focused on the guest houses located in the surroundings of the shrine in Sehwan.

They say that they suspect that the terrorists, particularly the suicide bomber, had stayed at one of the guest houses in Sehwan before carrying out the attack.

“There are nearly 100 unregistered guest houses in Sehwan.

Karachi Additional IG chairs meeting on security issues

Meanwhile, Karachi Additional IG Mushtaq Mahar on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting at Karachi Police Office (KPO) over security issues of mosques, imambargahs, shrines, churches, gurdawaras, temples, places of worship of Ahmadi community, sensitive government installations, public places like airports, shopping centers, railway stations and oil installations.

The meeting was attended by all zonal and district police chiefs.

It was resolved in the meeting to enhance security of such sensitive places in order to avoid recurrence of incidents like blast in the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.