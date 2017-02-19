KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Khurram Sher Zaman, while condemning the new wave of terrorism in the country, has strongly demanded the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) and extension of Rangers’ operation to interior Sindh and Punjab. He said on Saturday that Pakistan Army had done an excellent job by clearing FATA, KP and Balochistan of militants through Zarb-e-Azb operation. “However, sanctuaries of proscribed militant organisations still thrive in Punjab; especially in the south that need to be removed too,” he reminded.

He pointed out that senior ministers of Punjab were chief patrons of these militant sectarian groups while Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan met with their heads openly as mentioned in Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s report on the massacre of lawyers in Quetta last year. He further said that the stubbornness of both the federal and Punjab governments in not allowing Rangers’ operation in Punjab was puzzling and a hindrance to fighting terrorism in Pakistan.

He also criticised the Sindh government for its longstanding opposition to the extension of Rangers’ operation to other parts of the province. “The blast at Sehwan Sharif should serve as a wake-up call for Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that Rangers should not just be relegated to Karachi,” he pointed out. He said that Sindh CM should be ashamed of the fact that there existed not a single Emergency Medical Service (EMS) in rural Sindh.