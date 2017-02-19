LARKANA: - Former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, on Saturday, visited CMC Hospital Larkana to inquire after those injured in the suicide bomb blast at the shrine of Hazrat Lala Shahbaz Qalandar at Sehwan on Thursday evening.

He was briefed by Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospital Dr Javed Sheikh about the number of injured brought to the hospital and the measures taken to look after them. Qaim went around various wards, met the injured and assured provision of best possible medical treatment to them. He condemned the incident and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.

Earlier, Former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bux.

He visited the graves of former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Benazir Bhutto, founder of PPP and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, late Begum Nusrat Bhutto and others.

He offered fateha at the graves and laid floral wreaths.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Khasif Ali Tipu, Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Abdul Fateh Bhutto, Saleem Soomro and others were also present on the occasion.