KARACHI - Over 12 scientific sessions were held on the third day of 52nd Annual Medical Symposium of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The theme of the symposium was "Prevention is better than cure".

Two sessions of Basic Medical Science were held. First session of BMSI was addressed by Prof. Naveen Faridi on the topic of "Gliomas. A Practical Aproach Towards Diagnosis while the second session of BMSI was addressed by Prof. Khalid Zafar Hashmi on the topic of Immune Thrombocytopenia, Dr. Rana Muzafar on topic" Molecular Techniques in diagnosis" and Dr. Saba Jamal on "Leukemia classification".

The first session of BMSI was chaired by Prof. Sirajuddoula Syed and the second session was chaired by Prof. Khalid Zafar Hashmi. The Dentistry session was addressed by Dr. Syed Abrar Ali, Prof. Dr. Noor Ul Wahab, Dr. Babar Ashraf and others. Dentistry session was chaired by S.M Kafi Iqbal.

The Haematology/ Infectious Disease session was addressed by Dr. Farheen Karim, Dr. Aneela and Dr. Mahmood Zeeshan, chaired by Prof. M.A. Shah.

The first session of Gynaecology was addressed by Prof. Haleema Hashmi on the topic of Prevention and Management Stratigies of Ca Endometrial and Prof. Sadia Aziz on the topic of Screening, Primary Prevention and Treatment Options of Ca Cervix. The session was chaired by Prof. Rahat Qureshi. The second session of Gynecology was addressed by Dr. Tanveer Zubairi on the topic "Role of Radiology in Infertility" and Dr. Ilyas Khan spoke on "Science of Breast Feeding". The second session was chaired by Prof. Rubina Izhar.

The first session of Psychiatry/ Neurosurgery/Neurology was addressed by Prof. Rashid Jooma on the topic "Prevention of Head Injuries" and Dr. Shaukat Ali addressed on " Approach to encephalopathy and coma" while in the second session Dr. Shifa Naeem spoke on "Promotion of health and Prevention of Psychiatric Illness" and Dr. Wasay Jaleel addressed on " Prevention of Psychiatric Disorders". Both the sessions were chaired by Prof. Junaid Ashraf and Prof. S. Haroon Ahmed respectively.

The General Surgery session was chaired by Prof. Asad Ullah Khan and was addressed by Prof. Abul Fazal and Prof. Syed Muhammad Raza on the topic of "Metabolic Surgery in Pakistan; Challanges and Possible Solutions".

The Pulmonology & Intensive Care session was addressed by Prof. Javaid A. Khan and Dr. Javaid Hussain on "Tobacco Control- Current Challanges for Pakistan. Nephro-Urology session was chaired by Prof. Masood Shaikh, in which he addressed on "Role of Laparoscopy in Urology". The session of Dermatology was chaired by Prof. Azam Jah.

On the occasion, research papers were also presented in each session. Shields and certificates were also distributed among the speakers and presenters of research papers. Manager Symposium, Dr. Abdul Malik Magsi talking to APP informed that the sessions of General Medicine, Orthopaedics, Opthalmology and Clinical Oncology would be held on the last day of symposium on Thursday.