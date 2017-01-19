MIRPURKHAS - Eight detained peasants were freed by the police from an alleged confinement of the local landlord in the jurisdiction of Bodar Farm police station on Wednesday.

The Bodar Farm police, on a court order, raided a Farm House and recovered 8 peasants including women and children. The District and Sessions Court, on a complaint by a lady peasant, Paro Kolhi, had issued orders to the concerned police for recovery of the peasants from the alleged confinement.

According SHO Bodar Farm Police Station Saleh Ram, eight peasants have been recovered from the alleged captivity of the local landlord Punhoon Chachar and they would be produced before the court on Thursday.

Saleh Ram informed that Sono Kolhi, Dahi, Gudi, children Jimmy, Devki and others had been recovered from the alleged captivity of the landlord on the orders of Sessions court Umarkot.

ELECTIONS: The election for the office-bearers of Mehran University Teachers Association (MUTA) will be held on February 2, 2017.

Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Pathan who has been assigned the task of conducting elections as election commissioner informed here on Wednesday that the process of submission of nomination forms will be completed from January 20 to 23 while last date for withdrawal of nomination forms has been fixed as January 26 and on the same day final list of the contesting candidates will be displayed.

CLAIMS MADE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sukkur President Muqeem Khoso on Wednesday said that the PML-N government has provided all basic facilities of life to the masses to raise their living standard.

Addressing the party workers at his residence here, Khoso said it was priority of the PML-N government to steer the country out of crises and put it on the way to progress and prosperity.

He said that government is committed to end poverty, loadshedding, price hike, terrorism and other crises from the country on a priority. Khoso said that PML-N would make the country economically strong and continue to serve the masses at all cost.