KARACHI - Gulistan-e-Jauhar police on Wednesday claimed to have gunned down a bandit and wounded another in an encounter. According to the version given by police, armed bandits barged into a house located in Block 7. When inmates of the house informed police about their presence, it rushed to the spot.

On seeing police, the dacoits resorted to firing, which resulted in an encounter. During the exchange of fire, both bandits sustained bullet wounds and were taken to the hospital where one succumbed to his injuries while his accomplice remains in a critical condition.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Shair while the wounded as Muhammad Ali.

Police also claimed that it had recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

It said case had been registered.

Meanwhile, police has also claimed to have arrested as many as eight suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different areas of the city on Wednesday.

Saudabad police said it had nabbed three street criminals after an encounter.

It added that those arrested had sustained bullet wounds during the encounter. According to the police, the accused were identified as Aurangzeb, Zamir and Darshan, and they used to routinely rob people in buses.

It further said to have recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

As per police’s claim, those arrested were involved in more than hundred cases of robberies in various areas of the city. Similarly, Gulshan-e-Iqbal police and Jamshed Police said it had arrested five more criminals involved in dozens of criminal cases, including drug peddling while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Similarly, the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) continued their operation against MQM-London and arrested former MQM unit in-charge Danish Ali in a raid conducted in Nazimabad.

Ali had been arrested couple of months ago and was released on bail recently.

It is worth mentioning here that the LEAs have yet to make the arrests of over two dozen MQM-L workers public, including Pakistan Qaumi Movement Chairman Iqbal Kazmi.